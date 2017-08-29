Local Emergency Crews Continue To Mobilize To Support Harvey Rescue And Relief Efforts

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — American Red Cross disaster workers from New Jersey are headed to Texas Tuesday to support the rescue and recovery efforts as heavy rain and flooding from Harvey continues.

Workers will be leaving Tuesday morning and are expected to get to Texas sometime Wednesday.

Meanwhile, members of the FDNY arrived in College Station, Texas Monday night to help.

“When our brothers are in trouble in another state, we respond, assist, reach out and help each other out as humans and fellow Americans,” said Lt. George Diaz.

Also on the job is the Urban Search and Resuce New York Task Force from the FDNY and NYPD.

#FDNY IMT Deputy IC Morkal briefs members who have arrived in College Station TX for Hurricane Harvey operations pic.twitter.com/ezAzoFDyva — FDNY (@FDNY) August 29, 2017

#FDNY @redcrossny DART members have arrived in Texas to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey pic.twitter.com/w9HUtEISRB — FDNY (@FDNY) August 28, 2017

The Red Cross Disaster Assistance Response Team from New York could be deployed in Texas for up to three weeks, helping in bulk distribution and damage assessment.

It's not a typical Sunday.

While most were sleeping NYPD cops & @FDNY quietly left to Texas to offer help and do what they can. #USA pic.twitter.com/LCBKHAfsFX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 27, 2017

Crews on the ground are joined by those in the air. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed the Air National Guard to Texas and Louisiana, sending three rescue helicopters, a rescue plane and several boats and watercraft to the affected areas.

The local effort to help extends to every living creature and while some families were able to escape along with their pets, carrying them in rescue boats, there have also been heartbreaking images of animals left behind.

“We have five doggies at home, when they rescued us, they told us we couldn’t bring our dogs,” one woman said.

Here at home, Robyn Urman is doing all she can to help. Early Monday morning, five cats and 10 dogs arrived in Tenafly from Texas shelters in danger of flooding.

“This shelter was going to be under water in two hours so they just started pulling the dogs out so they wouldn’t drown,” she said.

She said the dogs would have likely been euthanized to make space for the stranded pets rescued from flood waters.

“Right now, we are trying to make space for the animals that we will hopefully find alive because once you find them alive, they need to have a place to go,” she said.

About 100 dogs are expected to be flown into New Jersey Tuesday and distributed throughout local shelters.