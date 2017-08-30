FBI: ‘Broadway Bandit’ Wanted In Manhattan Bank Robbery Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a robbery suspect who authorities say is targeting Manhattan banks.

Law enforcement has dubbed the suspect the “Broadway Bandit.” He is suspected of robbing banks in Union Square, Midtown, the Upper West Side and Harlem, many of them on Broadway.

The robbery spree started on Aug. 16 when the suspect allegedly hit two banks in one day, a Union Square HSBC and a Chase bank on 32nd and Broadway, authorities said.

Two days later on Aug. 18, investigators say he failed an attempt at robbing a Chase bank 73rd and Broadway. Then on Aug. 21 and 24, the FBI says he robbed two more Chase banks, both on Broadway.

The most recent incidents happened Tuesday when authorities said he robbed a Bank of America on Broadway after trying to rob a different Bank of America on West 145th Street.

Authorities say his route rarely deviates, sticking to busy Manhattan areas where he can blend back into a crowd, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. No one has been hurt.

With the FBI working alongside the NYPD, the search has intensified for the suspect. Witnesses describe him as a black man, about 6′ tall and around 160 pounds, the FBI said. He has been seen wearing glasses and hats in several of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York Office of the FBI at 212-384-5000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.