HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Study: NYC Employees Have Missed Up To 18K Hours Of Work This Year Because Of Transit Problems

Filed Under: Independent Budget Office, Marla Diamond, MTA, New York City Employees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new report says New York City employees have missed thousands of hours of work so far this year, and transit problems are to blame.

The Independent Budget Office conducted a study of the city workers who took the time to fill out late slips.

“It’s about 17 or 18,000 total hours lost through the first half of 2017,” Deputy Director George Sweeting told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

He said that number is likely higher, because the database does not include the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, public housing, health or hospital workers.

“The more followed way of looking at it, in a sense, is to look across – the way it’s increased over time,” Sweeting said.

The study found a 30 percent increase in lost hours due to subway delays over the past few years.

Nick Fuentes, with the Riders Alliance, said that should come as no surprise.

“The crisis is real and the problem has gotten considerably worse since 2016. That’s really clear in the data,” he said. “And yet we have everybody just kind of spinning their wheels and not solving any actual problems.”

The alliance plans to push for congestion pricing to fund the billions needed to fix the subway system once Albany lawmakers are back in session in January.

The Harlem subway derailment in late June nearly cost Jose Nieves, of the Bronx, his job.

“It was horrible. I made it to work about like half an hour to 45 minutes late, and I’m the opening manager,” he said.

The Daily News crunched the numbers based on the average city worker’s salary and found a half million dollars have gone to workers for time they were stuck in transit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch