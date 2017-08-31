Best Bars In Astoria

By Carly Petrone

In the mood for a classic Belgian beer or a super fancy cocktail outside of Manhattan? Here’s our five our favorite watering holes in Astoria.

Mosaic

25-19 24th Ave.

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 728-0708

www.mosaicastoria.com

Grab a seat and relax at Mosaic, the neighborhood craft beer and wine bar. Whether you’re in the mood for a Belgian ale or a freshly hopped India Pale Ale, they’ve got more than 170 domestic and international craft beers available. Make sure to order a cheese & cured meat plate because their freshly baked bread and balsamic fig glaze comes with it. Sit back and enjoy the antique furnishings, handcrafted woodwork and the unique color scheme of this Astoria hot spot.

Katch Astoria

31-19 Newton Ave.

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 777-2230

katchastoria.com

Come experience the all-new outdoor speakeasy at Katch Astoria on Thursday nights this summer. Sip on a retro cocktail and make sure to keep your eye out for what black and white film is playing up on the flat screen. Stop in another day to try out one of their 50 brews on tap (including batches made from small local breweries like Grimm, Transmitter, and Big Alice) as well as their delicious food menu. Highlights include the Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese, Southern Fried Chicken Fingers, and Brick Chicken. Their sides are pretty stellar too, with offerings like cheddar grits, truffle fries and fried avocado. Check out their website to learn more about their bottomless brunch, trivia nights, and live performances by local artists and entertainers.

Astoria Craft

1801 26th Road

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 278-4300

www.astoriacraft.com

You won’t find a better happy hour than at Astoria Craft & Kitchen. Stop in Monday – Friday starting at 11 a.m. for $4 bottles of beer, $5 wines and $4 drafts. The best part? These specials don’t end until 8 p.m.! They also offer a killer lunch special on weekdays until 4 p.m. Choose a lunch Burger, Spinach Salad, or Cheese Pizza and pair it with a beer for just $10. Stop in for game night during the week – test out your pop culture knowledge on Trivia Night Tuesdays or see if you get lucky on Thursday night Bingo. You never know, you could be the big winner!

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

29-19 24th Ave.

New York, NY 11102

(718) 274-4925

bohemianhall.com

There aren’t many beer gardens in New York that can say they are over 100 years old. Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has bragging rights because they’ve been serving up classic brews and Czech food for over a century. Gather up your best buds and start drinking some of your favorite suds like Guinness, Blue Moon, Lagunitas IPA, and more. They’ve also got mugs and pitchers of Krombacher, Oktoberfest, Schofferhofer (grapefruit beer), and plenty of other brews from around the world. Don’t forget to try their potato pierogies, schnitzel, and other Czech favorite dishes. In the mood to dance? Check their calendar to see which Friday night’s are dedicated to late night Quiet Clubbing.

Sweet Afton

30-09 34th St.

Astoria, NY 11103

(718) 777-2570

www.sweetaftonbar.com

Stop into Sweet Afton for an honest cocktail and one mighty burger. Try out their Dirty Pickle Martini, made with Tito’s Vodka and McClure’s Pickles or test out the Lost & Found, a refreshing mix of Rye, Cardamaro, Amer Picon, Blood Orange, Byrrh, and Grapefruit Bitters. Their prices are super reasonable (most are $12) and their weekday happy hour goes from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Spice up your Monday evening by coming in to check out their live musical showcases from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. But make sure to try this place for brunch. Not only are they serving up massive hangover-worthy dishes like the Breakfast Burger and Fried Chicken & Biscuits but their drink menu is perfect if you need a little hair of the dog. The Witte Screwdriver (made with citrus vodka, orange, honey, ginger, and Ommegang Witte) should do the trick.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.