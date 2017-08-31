Police ID Suspected Gunman In Brownsville Shooting That Injured Man, 1-Year-Old Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say shot two people including a 1-year-old boy in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened back on Aug. 19 just after 5 p.m. near Junius Street and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.
Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with Summerville. That bullet passed through the man’s thigh and grazed the baby’s knee.
Police have identified the suspected gunman as 19-year-old Lyemel Summerville.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.