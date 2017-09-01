HARVEY AFTERMATH: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

50 Stories: Reliving ‘A Night Of New York Stories’

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, listen back to A Night of New York Stories, Part 1.

Hear Lesley Stahl talk about “60 Minutes” and Watergate.

Adam Graves remembers what it was like winning the Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers, and Bobby Valentine recounts his brush with a motorcycle gang.

These are just a few of the stories that were shared during our 50th anniversary celebration.

Tune in next week for Part 2!

