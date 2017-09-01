Tri-State Area Communities Hold Donation Drives, Fundraisers For Harvey Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Communities across the Tri-State area are holding fundraisers and charity drives to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Jersey City is holding a three-day long donation drive collecting much-needed supplies including soap, diapers, pet food, school supplies, batteries, phone charges, baby wipes and more.

MORE: Harvey Flooding Disaster — How You Can Help

Timothy Carter of the group Guarini Plumbing dropped off dozens of bags and boxes full of items that are desperately needed.

“It’s a tragedy for everyone,” Carter said. “My heart goes out to them.”

“Don’t stop believing, we’ll get there to help you out. This country stands united and we as Americans help each other,” Jersey City resident Ed Razowitz said.

Goods can be dropped off at the Jersey City Dept. of Public Works between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, and Tuesday. Donations will also be accepted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The donated items will all be loaded onto a truck and delivered to Houston by Wednesday.

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and police union leaders announced plans to host a fundraiser this upcoming Wednesday at Mulcahy’s Pub in Wantagh.

The unions have already donated a combined $25,000, and are hoping to raise $100,000 at the event.

“We want the people in Houston to know that we stand behind them, they were supportive of us during Sandy, we are going to be supportive of them during their struggles now,” Acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Kevin Black, president of the Superior Officers Association, said if you can’t come, donate items particularly something as simple as underwear and socks.

“Because they’ve been out there 12, 18, 20 hours going through the waters. not everybody has hip-high waders or suits. So I know that’s a big thing,” Black said.

Mangano said the county will make sure whatever items are donated will get to those in need in Texas.