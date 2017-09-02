Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap 12-Year-Old Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Queens earlier this week.
The alleged incident happened Thursday evening in Queens Village.
Investigators say the young girl and her mother were walking along Jamaica Avenue near a Key Food store when the suspect grabbed her arm and said “you’re coming with me” in Spanish.
The girl’s mother intervened and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion. Police say he’s about 5’11” and about 180 pounds with short black hair, scarring on his left cheek, a tattoo of a cross on his forehead, and a tattoo of a picture of a rabbit on his neck.
He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and a dark colored baseball cap.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.