Property Manager Accused Of Harassing Former Tenant At Queens Building Known For Hateful Images In Lobby

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday arrested the property manager of a Queens building where the lobby is adorned with hateful images, on allegations that he harassed a former resident.

Police confirmed to CBS2 that Neal Milano, 70, was accused of following and grabbing at the 43-year-old woman.

The arrest comes days after more than 50 volunteers and city workers hit the streets to hand out fliers to educate New Yorkers about tenant rights – in response to the images Milano allegedly posted in the lobby of a Sunnyside condo building.

Someone apparently not from the building or the neighborhood tore down a swastika and picture of Hitler that had been hanging over a door for several months, but the names of two prominent Nazis are still listed in the building directory, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported this past Tuesday.

There are also images of guns and as well as a racist minstrel character with the words “The Real Jim Crow.”

Someone (not a resident) has torn down the swastika and image of Hitler, but this image remains in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/ftlgAZz1ks — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) August 29, 2017

Tenants of the 39th Place building claim Milano also created a hostile living environment, threatening and intimidating residents, many whom are immigrants.

This past Tuesday, city leaders including Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-26th) rallied together to call for an end to hateful behavior and to announce an official investigation into Milano’s alleged management practices by the city’s Commission on Human Rights.

“This is the first step to, we hope, ending this reign of terror,” Van Bramer said this past Tuesday. “All of us have an obligation to protect these people to make sure that they’ll be safe in their homes. And that’s why it’s so important that we’re investigating, pursuing and making sure that there are no acts of retaliation against these good people who live in that building.”

City officials are urging any tenant who feels that their rights are being violated by their landlord or property manager to call 311. Tips can be made anonymously.