Best Football Bars In NY

With the NFL season right around the corner, the next best thing to catching the game in real life is watching it surrounded by good drinks, good food, and company. We’re not talking about your living room, but a few of the best bars in New York City. These bars have certain “it” factors making them an option for your regular game viewing session. Below, are some of the best football bars in New York.

Boulton and Watt

5 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

(646) 490-6004

www.boultonandwattnyc.com

Located on the corner of Avenue A and 1st street is Boulton and Watt, is a gastropub perfect for football fans and foodies, alike. The restaurant not only has drink specials almost daily, but offers the ultimate treatment for die hard fans whom want to experience via VIP booth. The VIP booth includes a private flat screen and two in-table beer taps, providing you and your friends the convenience of not having to get up for another round, so you can keep focused on the game! With offerings of brunch, booze and viewings of the big games, you just can’t go wrong.

Professor Thom’s

219 2nd Ave,

New York, NY 10003

(212) 260-9480

www.professorthoms.com

Professor Thom’s is a haven for Bostonians located in the heart of Manhattan. Whether you’re watching the big game or attending a private party here, you can’t leave without indulging in the bars famous, superior nachos. In fact, it’s recommended you indulge in them with your friends (for assistance to finish them!) whilst watching the game and grabbing a few beers. Located in the East Village, it’s the ideal bar Patriots fans who want to feel at home and have a great time this season.

The Bowery Beer Garden

93 Bowery

New York, NY 10002

If gigantic TV screens are a priority for you for football season, look no further than The Bowery Beer Garden, open 365 days and features 80 HD TV screens. It’s impossible for you to miss the game here, actually, you can catch it from all angles! Experience the best oyster happy hour, brunch, or even the late night beer garden boasting a wide variety of beers along with delicious, comfort foods such as sliders, tacos, deep fried treats and more.

Standings

43 E. 7th St.

They say big things come in small packages. In the case of East Village bar, Standings not only hosts NFL games but pretty much all sports from baseball to hockey and even college sports. The cozy bar can hold no more than a couple of dozen of guests with only 10 bar stools, eight HD screens and a couple of tables. If you’re not much into big crowds, then this is an ideal place for you to grab a friend or two to view the big games while enjoying they happy hour specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. In fact, Friday is probably one of the best days to stop by since at 8 p.m., free pizza is served.

Public House

140 East 41st St.

If you’re seeking a upscale yet hip environment to catch the seasons big games, located in Grand Central is Public House, which possibly may be the hot spot for you. Divided into a restaurant and bar, the venue hosts happy hours and wine dinner Tuesdays and offers appetizers and entrees to enjoy while you catch the game. On any given night, you’ll find the venue packed for events, games or dancing — be sure to check out their calendar for updates.

