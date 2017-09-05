Best Football Bars In NY

By Marie Flounoy
With the NFL season right around the corner, the next best thing to catching the game in real life is watching it surrounded by good drinks, good food, and company. We’re not talking about your living room, but a few of the best bars in New York City. These bars have certain “it” factors making them an option for your regular game viewing session. Below, are some of the best football bars in New York.
Boulton and Watt
5 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
(646) 490-6004
www.boultonandwattnyc.com
Located on the corner of Avenue A and 1st street is Boulton and Watt, is a gastropub perfect for football fans and foodies, alike. The restaurant not only has drink specials almost daily, but offers the ultimate treatment for die hard fans whom want to experience via VIP booth. The VIP booth includes a private flat screen and two in-table beer taps, providing you and your friends the convenience of not having to get up for another round, so you can keep focused on the game! With offerings of brunch, booze and viewings of the big games, you just can’t go wrong.
Professor Thom’s
219 2nd Ave,
New York, NY 10003
(212) 260-9480
www.professorthoms.com
Professor Thom’s is a haven for Bostonians located in the heart of Manhattan. Whether you’re watching the big game or attending a private party here, you can’t leave without indulging in the bars famous, superior nachos. In fact, it’s recommended you indulge in them with your friends (for assistance to finish them!) whilst watching the game and grabbing a few beers. Located in the East Village, it’s the ideal bar Patriots fans who want to feel at home and have a great time this season.
93 Bowery
43 E. 7th St.
(212) 420-0671
www.standingsbar.com
(212) 682-3710
www.publichousenyc.com
If you’re seeking a upscale yet hip environment to catch the seasons big games, located in Grand Central is Public House, which possibly may be the hot spot for you. Divided into a restaurant and bar, the venue hosts happy hours and wine dinner Tuesdays and offers appetizers and entrees to enjoy while you catch the game. On any given night, you’ll find the venue packed for events, games or dancing — be sure to check out their calendar for updates.