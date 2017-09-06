Police: Dead Man Found Wrapped In Tarp, Tied To Cinder Block In Brooklyn Waters Was Son Of Mafia Associate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man whose body was found tied to a cinder block and floating by a dock in Brooklyn over the weekend has been identified as the son of a mafia associate.
Police identified 35-year-old Carmine Carini through fingerprints, saying they are still trying to determine why he was killed.
Carini’s body was found in the water near East 58th Street and Avenue U in Mill Basin just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police said the body was duct taped inside a blue tarp, with a cinder block tied to the victim’s ankles to weigh it down in the water.
Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at a Tuesday press conference that Carini’s father had the ties to organized crime — not the son.
Carini was released from prison in 2015 after serving time for a robbery conviction.
Investigators do not know yet if the man’s death is linked to his previous convictions, Boyce said.
Carini’s father declined comment on Tuesday.
His sister, Annie Carini, says the family is pained by coverage of her nephew’s death.
