Cuomo: New Equipment Will Tackle Subway Track Trash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is tackling trash on the tracks and the danger it poses to city subway riders.
During a briefing at Union Square Station overnight, Cuomo explained how debris causes the drainage system to get clogged, leading to delays and major problems, including rusted rails and rotted ties.
Trash on the tracks can also catch fire. In July, garbage caught fire on the tracks in Harlem and disrupted morning rush hour service for thousands of subway riders. Nine people were treated for smoke inhalation.
He says more workers are being hired and new, heavy duty equipment has been purchased to combat the problem.
“The amount of trash and debris that comes out of the subway system is literally unbelievable. This has just started, crews have removed 2.3 million pounds of dirt and trash, 70,000 pounds in a single day,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo said fines for littering will increase next week from $50 to $100.
He also says the state is working with Con Ed on power fluctuations, which Cuomo says are also a major cause of delays.