Back Stories: When The South Tower Fell, Along With The Dust & Darkness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – WCBS reporter Rich Lamb remembers Mary Gay Taylor as a longtime, intrepid reporter for the station.
He describes her as tough, insistent and very good.
She was in Lower Manhattan when the South Tower collapsed on September 11, 2001.
She took cover as the dust and darkness fell around her, then saw a light coming her way. It was an NYPD lieutenant who led her to safety.
But he wouldn’t let her go back for the tape recorder she left behind in the chaos.
Two days later, a firefighter came into the station and dropped off her recorder without saying a word.
She told Rich she never brought herself to listen back to it.