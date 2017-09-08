Families Worry As Americans Remain Stranded In Caribbean After Irma

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork — Thousands of families in the U.S. are desperately trying to contact family members in Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction.

CBS2’s Jessica Moore spoke with two women whose parents are both in St. Maarten, looking for a way home.

Tabetha Pares made another unsuccessful call to St. Maarten on Friday.

“Trying really hard not to freak out,” she said.

Pares’ mother and father are among the 309 people living in a conference room at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort in St. Maarten. They are stranded with a limited supply of food and water, and with most commercial flights off the island canceled for up to six weeks, Pares is getting desperate.

“We’re reaching out to embassies. We’re reaching out to news. We’re reaching family; friends that live close by in different islands to see what we can do; what our options are. If we can get a small plane or charter a boat — whatever we can do to get them off the island at this point — that’s what we’re going for,” she said.

Irma carved a path of destruction wherever she roared through the Caribbean. Video from St. John showed some of the damage inflicted on the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Sherry Sheppard’s parents are also stuck in St. Maarten. Sheppard sent her parents to the island for her mother’s birthday – a quick trip that she fears would turn into an indefinite stay.

“They do have food and water, but now it’s starting to run out — and they’re starting to decrease the portions they’re rationing out to them,” Sheppard said.

But during CBS2’s interview with Sheppard, there was a glimmer of hope. Sheppard’s parents managed to secure a flight off the island.

“Mommy getting on plane to Punta Cana and they’re looking for a flight from Punta Cana home now,” Sheppard read a text message. “Thank God. Thank God.”

Pares can only hope her parents will soon have the same luck.

“It’s scary. It’s really scary especially since there’s another storm behind that one, so we’re not sure how they’re going to make it out of Irma and what’s coming after,” she said.

Late Friday, it turned out that both of the women’s mothers were being flown out of St. Maarten on a Re3d Cross plane to the Dominican Republic. Late in the afternoon, the State Department told CBS2 they they’re working on ways to help Americans in St. Maarten — including reaching out to the Netherlands and France.

There is no U.S. consulate on the island, and they can’t access it yet.