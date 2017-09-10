Crane Cracks In Downtown Miami As Irma Hits

Irma Slams Florida: Latest | Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A crane has reportedly cracked in Miami as strong wind from Hurricane Irma blows in, CBS Miami reported.

It’s one of two-dozen in the city.

The National Weather Service Miami office said in a tweet that one of its employees witnessed the “crane boom and counterweight collapse in downtown Miami.” The employee captured video of the collapse.

According to a resident, the crane is on top of the PMG building that is currently under construction, CBS Miami reported. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was damage or injuries.

The cranes have been a concern. Construction sites across Irma’s potential path in Florida were locked down to remove or secure building materials, tools and debris that could be flung by Irma’s winds.

But the horizontal arms of the tall tower cranes remained loose despite the potential danger of collapse. According to city officials, it would have taken about two weeks to move the cranes and there wasn’t enough time.

