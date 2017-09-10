Category 4 Hurricane Irma Bearing Down On Florida Keys

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hurricane Irma regained strength as it closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday and forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory — just a few more miles to the west — that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water.

The hurricane re-strengthened to Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma was expected to gain a little more strength as it moved through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approached Florida.

As of 4 a.m. Sunday, the hurricane was centered about 55 miles south-southeast of Key West, Florida, and was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about for days.

But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. Neither city has suffered a major hurricane in nearly a century.

The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.

“I’m scared to death,” said 60-year-old Carol Walterson Stroud, who sought refuge in a senior center in Florida’s southernmost city with her husband, granddaughter and dog. The streets emptied and shops were boarded up before the wind started to howl.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott had warned residents in the state’s evacuation zones Saturday that “this is your last chance to make a good decision.” About 6.4 million people were told to flee.

But because the storm is 350 to 400 miles wide, the entire Florida peninsula was exposed. Forecasters said the greater Miami area of 6 million people could still get life-threatening hurricane winds and storm surge of 4 to 6 feet.

The storm triggered at least two reported tornadoes Saturday. Already, more than 200,000 homes and businesses in the region have lost power, including a high school in Key West being used as a shelter.

Amid the uncertainty, Florida residents have been flocking to evacuation centers. The Germain Arena near Fort Myers is now filled to capacity.

“We’re stupid,” said evacuee Trudy Horner. “We should have come to the shelter a day or two ago.”

Donnell Rogers Jr., his daughter, Gina, and their family pet are hunkered down in a St. Petersburg school.

“I hope it goes by pretty fast so we can get home fast,” he said.

Meteorologists predicted Irma would plow into the Tampa Bay area Monday morning. The area has not been struck by a major hurricane since 1921, when its population was about 10,000, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Now around 3 million people live there.

The latest course also still threatens Naples’ mansion- and yacht-lined canals, Sun City Center’s retirement homes, and Sanibel Island’s shell-filled beaches.

Nearly the entire Florida coastline remained under hurricane watches and warnings, and the latest projections could shift again, sparing or savaging other parts of the state.

Forecasters warned of storm surge as high as 15 feet.

“This is going to sneak up on people,” said Jamie Rhome, head of the hurricane center’s storm surge unit.

Irma is forecast to stretch into Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennesee and Alabama. President Donald Trump has already issued emergency declarations for some of those areas.

Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph last week. It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean.

