Manatees Rescued After Being Left Dry In Sarasota Bay Before Irma

WHITFIELD, Fla. (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Two manatees were rescued from Sarasota Bay on the West Coast of Florida Sunday afternoon, after Hurricane Irma pulled the water away.
In what amounted to a reverse storm surge, the hurricane pulled the water from the bay, which separates Sarasota and Bradenton from the barrier islands of Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, and Casey Key.
CBS affiliate WTSP-TV, Tampa Bay-Sarasota reported the receded water left two manatees stranded in knee-deep mud.
Marcelo Clavijo wrote on Facebook that he was getting “stir crazy,” so he went to checked out the bay near Whitfield — he noticed the manatees on the flats.
Clavijo and a few residents came to the rescue and placed the manatees onto a large green tarp, where they were pulled more than 100 yards back into the water, WTSP reported.