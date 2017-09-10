Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

VIDEOS: Hurricane Irma Bears Down On Florida

Filed Under: Florida, Hurricane Irma

MIAMI (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane Irma was bearing down on the Florida Keys early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.

The storm was expected to stay a powerful hurricane as it moves near Florida’s west coast.

Watch below for full coverage from CBS2:

CBS2’s Weather Team Tracking Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma Devastates British Virgin Islands
Chris Wragge Checks In With Dad Down In Hurricane Irma’s Path
Uprooted Trees Blocking Florida Roads As Irma Hits Florida
Hurricane Irma Winds Blast Reporter Live On Air

St. Petersburg In Direct Path Of Hurricane Irma

Wind, Flooding, Tornadoes Hit Coastal Florida

Irma Bearing Down On Florida Keys
