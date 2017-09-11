Heartbroken Parents Pray For Pregnant Teen’s Recovery, As Search For Shooter Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for the person who shot a young pregnant woman over the weekend.

“It breaks my heart, that’s how we feel about it,” the victim’s father William Sparks told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport.

An anguished Sparks and his wife Ruth are the heartbroken parents of 19-year-old Tytianna Sparks.

Tytianna was five months pregnant when she was gunned down near her Dean Street home over the weekend — shot twice in the head.

“My prayers are in my heart that she will make it,” Sparks said.

It happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

Tytianna’s parents said she was coming back from a local laundromat when they heard the sound of gunshots outside their home, followed by a hellish sight.

“I came out of the house, came around the corner, and I see my baby lying in the street,” Sparks said.

She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. Her parents said the unborn child is expected to survive, Tytianna is still in the ICU.

Her mother is concerned, frightened, and angry.

“I don’t know why they would do that to her, she never bothered anybody,” she said.

So far, police have no motive for the shooting of the young mother to be, nor do they have a description of the shooter.

What they do have only makes the story worse. Police sources told CBS2’s Rapoport that Tytianna was not the intended target.

“My love is with my daughter. She gonna make a full recovery. I keep it in the lord’s hand,” William said.

A young woman is now in a fight for her life, as she prepared to bring another life into the world.

A short time ago, the victim’s family told CBS2 that Tytianna’s condition had improved, and was now in stable condition.