Cantor Fitzgerald Pays Tribute To Employees Lost On 9/11 With Annual Charity Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Out of the ashes of the Sept. 11 terror attacks arose the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.
The company lost 658 employees when the Twin Towers came down.
Cantor Fitzgerald was headquartered on floors 101 to 105 of One World Trade Center on 9/11; two-thirds of the company’s New York workforce was lost in the terror attacks.
Today, as in past years, all Cantor Fitzgerald employees will donate a day’s pay to the fund to help those in need.
“We have in past years raised about $12 million a year and are up over $137 million that we’ve been able to give away to charities many of whom don’t have the opportunity to raise money in any other way,” Edie Lutnick, who runs the relief fund, said. “We took our lessons from 9/11 and from our successful relief efforts in Sandy, and in Moore, Oklahoma, and we’re doing it again with Harvey and as things progress with Irma, there as well.”
Celebrities, including Robert De Niro and Steve Buscemi, filled the trading floor at Cantor Fitzgerald and its affiliate BGC Partners on Monday for the financial firm’s annual 9/11 Charity Day.