WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 11, 2017

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Phil Simms revealed a subject that makes him a little uncomfortable.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Phil had a lot to discuss to begin the work week, a lot of it not good after the Jets and Giants each laid eggs to begin the NFL regular season. The guys also discussed the playoff races in the Major League Baseball, including the Yankees’ pursuit of the first-place Red Sox in the AL East.

Later, CBS legal analyst Amy Dash appeared in the studio to discuss the ongoing Ezekiel Elliott situation.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

