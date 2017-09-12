Hillary Clinton Treats Supporters To Pizza Before Book Signing At Barnes & Noble

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hundreds of people crowded into a Manhattan bookstore to see Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Hillary Clinton At Barnes & Noble In Union Square

With crowds chanting “Hillary,” it sounded more like a political rally than a book signing as Clinton arrived at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square.

VIDEO. Enthusiastic welcome as Hillary Clinton arrives at Barnes & Noble for book signing for #WhatHappened. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/cjLOT0T5M6 — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) September 12, 2017

The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared at the store to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign “What Happened,” which was officially released Tuesday.

Clinton didn’t offer public remarks but signed copies of her book for several hundred supporters.

Some supporters began lining up Monday afternoon and camped outside the store overnight for the chance to meet the former secretary of state.

Clinton surprised those in line with a special late-night delivery from Joe’s Pizza.

Aurora De Lucia, who was there when the pizza was delivered, was giddy after having her book signed.

“I told her that I downloaded her book at midnight and that I’ve been reading and crying and I thanked her for the pizza that she sent us last night,” De Lucia said. “It was just lovely to shake her hand. She is the inspiration of a lifetime, so it was worth the time to meet her for sure.”

Juan Cuba was second in line. He secured his spot at 4 p.m. Monday.

“She said, ‘Thank you so much,’ she said, ‘We have a long way to go,'” Cuba said.

Y'all I'm outside Barnes & Noble Union Sq waiting for @HillaryClinton's signing 2mrw AND HER STAFF DELIVERED PIZZA "FROM THE SECRETARY"😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYqJl5YMxQ — Aurora De Lucia (@AurorasBlog) September 12, 2017

Customers were required to buy two books, either “What Happened” and “Hard Choices,” or one of those books along with a copy of “It Takes A Village,” 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.

Clinton lashes out at President Donald Trump in her new book and lays out some of the factors she believes contributed to her loss, including Russian hackers and her gender.

A Barnes & Noble spokesman said the store sold 1,200 copies of the book related to Tuesday’s appearance. That’s more than Clinton sold when she appeared there to promote her last book in 2014.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)