Democrats Maragos, Curran Face Off In Primary For Nassau County Executive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Voters head to the polls Tuesday on Long Island, where two Democrats are going head-to-head in the primary race for Nassau County executive.
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos is up against County Legislator Laura Curran.
“I’m clearly an outsider shaking the system up,” said Maragos.
“I have been very independent as a legislator and that’s something I will continue as county executive,” said Curran.
Party loyalists back Curran while questioning Maragos’ candidacy after the long-time Republican switched parties.
On the Republican side, former state senator Jack Martins will be on the ballot in November. Incumbent Republican Ed Mangano, who’s facing federal corruption charges, is not seeking re-election. He has pleaded not guilty.
Polls on Long Island close at 9 p.m.