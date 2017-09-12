CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
McAdoo: Giants Need To Make A Big Jump Against The Lions

Even If Star Wideout Beckham Can't Go, Coach Wants Team To 'Play More Offense And Less Defense'
Filed Under: New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is going to work with trainers over the next few days to get his sprained left ankle healed and get on the field to jump-start the Giants’ stagnant offense.

Coach Ben McAdoo was not sure Monday whether the continued rehabilitation would get his three-time Pro Bowl receiver on the field in time for Monday night’s home opener against the Detroit Lions (1-0). Day to day is all the coach will say about his status.

MOREEli Manning On WFAN: I Didn’t Expect Beckham To Play Vs. Cowboys

It’s clear though, the offense desperately needs him after a season-opening 19-3 loss in Dallas.

“A lot goes into every game in this league,” McAdoo said. “This just happened to be the first one. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to or the way we planned. We need to understand, it’s one of 16 and we are blessed with a long week this week, and we have to find a way to get better going into Week 2.”

Eli Manning

The Cowboys’ Benson Mayowa, left, knocks Giants quarterback Eli Manning to the turf during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Beckham has not practiced since being hurt in a preseason game against Cleveland three weeks ago. He started stretching with teammates at practice last week and warmed up before Sunday’s game under the watchful eyes of McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese before being declared out.

His absence was obvious, and a bonus for his agent whenever he starts negotiations on a new contract with the Giants.

The offense was hard to watch without Beckham. It was limited to 233 total yards, including 35 rushing.

Eli Manning completed 29 passes for 198 yards, with only two passes going for more than 20 yards with the Cowboys playing a soft zone to keep New York from going deep. With Beckham and his game-breaking ability missing, it was the perfect plan.

Free agent wideout Brandon Marshall, signed to give Manning a second option on the outside other than Beckham, didn’t catch a pass until the Giants’ final play of the game.

“What we need to work on as a team, quite simply, play more offense and less defense,” McAdoo said.

The Giants ran 50 plays on offense. The defense was on the field for 70.

McAdoo said he wanted to get Marshall involved earlier, but it didn’t work out. He added the coaching staff saw what Dallas was doing on defense and New York just had too many mistakes to take advantage.

MOREFrancesa: Giants’ Problems On Offensive Line Are ‘Scary’

One of the main problems was the offensive line, which came into the season as the team’s biggest concern. It was worth worrying about. Manning was sacked three times, under pressure a lot more, and hit four times.

It seemed a lot more.

McAdoo refused to point a finger, saying the line wasn’t the only group on offense missing assignments.

“We’re confident with the guys we have, and we are confident in our depth,” McAdoo said when asked about possible changes on the line. “If we feel we need to make a change, we’ll make a change.”

Right tackle Bobby Hart sustained an ankle injury, but McAdoo did not have any details about the extent of the injury.

“We had some technical breakdowns and, again, it’s not one guy,” McAdoo said. “There’s enough to spread around, and the tight ends are in there as well. The running backs fit in. Again, it’s not just the offensive line.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

