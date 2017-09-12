Suspects Sought After Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found On Front Door Of Riverdale Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a home in the Bronx.

Police said three suspects, who were caught on surveillance video, spray painted the word “Jew” across the front door of a home in the Fieldston neighborhood of Riverdale.

It happened last Saturday near West 246th Street and Waldo Avenue.

The homeowner found it when he stepped out to grab the newspaper.

“You wonder is this just a prank, or is this something serious, or is this something to worry about, and you think about all that’s going on these days,” homeowner Phillip Michael told 1010 WINS on Monday. “The police have been very good, and very supportive, they’re looking hard to see if they can possibly figure out what happened.”

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.