Jerry Gets Comfortable Breaking It All Down With Boomer

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Jerry Recco were at it again during the “hump day” edition of the Morning Extravaganza.
The guys discussed Sonny Gray’s tough luck in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Rays at Citi Field on Tuesday night. But when Jerry tried to expand the baseball talk to include a little back-and-forth on the “shift,” he soon learned that the Blonde Bomber was not interested.
MORE: Yankees, Mets Unveil 2018 Schedules
Later, Boomer called Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against James Dolan and Madison Square Garden “ridiculous,” and the morning duo delved into the ongoing Ezekiel Elliott situation.