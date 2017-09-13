NYC PRIMARY: De Blasio Wins | Democratic Mayoral Race | All Race Results | Complete Coverage

Jerry Gets Comfortable Breaking It All Down With Boomer

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Boomer and Jerry Recco were at it again during the “hump day” edition of the Morning Extravaganza.

The guys discussed Sonny Gray’s tough luck in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Rays at Citi Field on Tuesday night. But when Jerry tried to expand the baseball talk to include a little back-and-forth on the “shift,” he soon learned that the Blonde Bomber was not interested.

MOREYankees, Mets Unveil 2018 Schedules

Later, Boomer called Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against James Dolan and Madison Square Garden “ridiculous,” and the morning duo delved into the ongoing Ezekiel Elliott situation.

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch