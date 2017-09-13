Weiner, Abedin Appear In Court For Divorce Hearing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — He is no stranger to the courtroom, but on Wednesday, Anthony Weiner appeared before a judge for a very personal matter.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, Weiner and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, sat side-by-side in front of a judge in a Lower Manhattan courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

The pair entered the courtroom together with their lawyers and chatted together for a bit. They are both fighting to keep court proceedings private and say they want to resolve things amicably.

In what appeared to be a show of unity for the cameras, Weiner and Abedin left the courthouse together.

He had no comment to reporters and photographers outside, but shades of the old Weiner – public figure – were there. He asked photographers if they got the shot.

“You guys get what you need? You got what you need?” he asked the photographers.

The disgraced former politician and Abedin arrived separately, but entered the courtroom together and sat together for a period of time while their lawyers were in another room discussing scheduling with the judge.

Lawyers are asking for parts of the case to be sealed since it involves their young son, but the judge did allow a still photographer in the courtroom.

The hearing comes days before Weiner’s sentencing for sending obscene material to a 15-year-old girl. That teenager recently sat down exclusively with “Inside Edition.”

She said Weiner sent her a shirtless picture with his young son next to him.

“I was disgusted,” the teen said. “That’s part of the reason I came forward.”

Weiner’s previous sexting scandals derailed his political career – first leading to his resignation from Congress in 2011 and then damaging his campaign for the Democratic New York City mayoral nomination in 2013. But Abedin stuck with him until filing for divorce in May after the latest scandal came to light.

Abedin was a top aide to Hillary Clinton. The investigation into Weiner’s online communication led FBI agents to seize his laptop, where they found emails from Clinton to Abedin on it.

As a result, the FBI then reopened their investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server for emails, when early voting had already begun for the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and now-President Donald Trump.

Clinton’s new book, “What Happened?” has a passage where Abedin allegedly told her,” This man is going to be the death of me.”

But in the courtroom, the two were seen smiling at times. The judge urged them to work together with their lawyers to work out a plan involving their son to save themselves stress.

The judge also asked for a conference call in a few weeks. Meantime, Weiner will be sentenced on Sept. 25.