NYPD To Release Video Of First Fatal Police Encounter Since Officers Started Wearing Bodycams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Police Department says it will release bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year.

The video captured a chaotic scene in the Bronx where officers shot and killed a 31-year-old man with a knife and a fake gun about a week ago.

The footage of the shooting of Miguel Richards will be released publicly Thursday over the objection of Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

She says she supported the need for transparency but still had an obligation to her investigation into whether the officer involved should face criminal charges.

“The release of this footage sets a dangerous precedent that jeopardizes police officers’ due process rights and confidentiality protections under state law,” said PBA President Patrick J Lynch. “The district attorney’s investigation into the case is still ongoing — it should be allowed to proceed free of pressure and interference, looking at all of the relevant facts alongside the video footage. Moreover, this footage constitutes a confidential personnel record that is protected under New York State Civil Rights Law Section 50-a, and releasing it in violation of the law will expose the police officers involved to a very real and substantial risk of harassment, reprisals and threats to their safety and the safety of their families. If fairness and justice are the goal, they won’t be achieved by suspending police officers’ rights whenever it is convenient to do so.”

Richards’ father has said he believed officers murdered his son in cold blood.

