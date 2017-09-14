Giants’ Beckham Returns To Practice, Says He Suffered 6- To 8-Week Injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in more than three weeks, Odell Beckham Jr. practiced Thursday. But it could still be a while before he’s suiting up for a game.

The Giants’ Pro Bowl wide receiver has been sidelined since taking a low hit by a Cleveland Browns defender in an Aug. 21 preseason game that left him with a sprained ankle.

Beckham had previously warmed up with his teammates before practices, but then would work with trainers on the side. After warming up Thursday, he participated in some team drills.

Afterward, coach Ben McAdoo described Beckham’s participation in practice as “limited.”

Beckham told reporters he suffered a high ankle sprain that usually requires six to eight weeks of recovery. If that holds true, he might not return to game action until Week 5.

“Best I’ve felt yet,” he said of the injury. “Going in the right direction.”

Without him in the lineup in Week 1, Big Blue’s offense managed just three points against the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, Beckham caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Beckham also said a report that he participated in a dance battle with Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook last week in Manhattan was mischaracterized.

“I know ‘dance battle’ looks good on a title,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Hey a dance battle.’ … You can’t really take it personal. It doesn’t bother me.”