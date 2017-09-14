Arrest Made In Connection With Deadly Upper East Side Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on the Upper East Side.
The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday at East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue.
Police said a woman was riding in a Toyota Camry taxi that was heading south on Lexington Avenue when she opened the rear passenger door and fell out onto the road mid-block, but the cab kept driving and fled the scene.
That’s when police said another yellow taxi ran over the woman and drove off, heading east on 68th Street.
The woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Police initially said the woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be homeless, had stepped out between two parked cars when she was struck.
Police said the driver of the first cab, 46-year-old Azizur Mazumder, was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and reckless endangerment.
The investigation is ongoing.