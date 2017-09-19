Blue Soup And ‘Weirdo’ Tacos At Canal Street Market

President Trump Gives First Address To UN General Assembly | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Your work lunch routine just got a lot less boring.

Canal Street Market has joined a growing number of food halls—artisanal food courts that prioritize freshness and variety. Cropping up across New York, they’re drawing mealtime crowds with offerings that depart from the norm.

There’s no shortage of inventive options at Canal Street Market, housed in a landmark historic building where Chinatown meets SoHo. One side of the space features pop-up jewelers and boutiques, while the other side is devoted to all manner of edibles.

Customers at the market told Elle they were impressed with the diversity of the offerings—even if they weren’t always sure of what they were eating.

One man tried to describe his assembled lunch: “It’s a mix between, like, fish, sushi, vegetables, and it’s in a very cool place.”

The market’s general manager says the blend of offerings helps bring in customers.

“It’s a lot of Asian-inspired items here, but we’re not trying to crush Chinatown. That’s going to be Chinatown,” said Ryan, the General Manager of the Canal Street Market.

Here’s what Elle sampled:

  • Drip Miso Soup ($3.75) at IZAKAYA x SAMURICE
  • Sonny smoothie bowl ($10) at Lulu
  • Carne Asada, Pollo Asado, Pescado, and Honges Tinga tacos ($3.67/each) at Calito
  • Strawberry Matcha Latte ($6) at Boba Guys

To taste all these and more, head to Canal Street Market:

265 Canal Street
New York, NY 10013

