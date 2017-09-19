Jersey Shore Faces Rough Surf, Coastal Flooding From Jose

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The surf remains rough along the New Jersey shore and there’s a chance for some coastal flooding because of Hurricane Jose. But the strong winds associated with the storm are well off the coast.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning is posted until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Wave heights off the coast could build to 15 feet, while breaking waves along the coast are expected to reach 8 to 10 feet. A high risk for rip currents continues.

Minor flooding is expected during the morning high tide and moderate flooding is anticipated during the evening. Widespread roadway flooding is expected and minor property damage is possible.

The Jersey shore was already seeing some damage Tuesday. Huge waves and strong surf in Belmar have already damaged a pier there.

“This morning we woke up to damage to our fishing pier that was rebuilt after Sandy because of the wave action caused from Jose,” Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty told 1010 WINS.

In Monmouth County, there’s flooding covering some roads in Middletown where one car was seen submerged.

On Monday, Drone Force 2 was above the action in Sea Bright where workers were raking sand and creating dunes.

“Concerning to say the least,” Sea Bright Business General Manager Michael Norris said. “We went through Sandy obviously, it’s always in the back of your mind.”

Jose remained a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic Tuesday as it whipped up dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast. It was about 335 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and had top sustained winds of 75 mph.

