Police Release New Video Of Bronx Rape And Sex Assault Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants your help finding a sexual predator.

They say the same man is behind a disturbing pair of sex attacks in the Bronx.

The most recent attack was early in the morning of Sunday, September 10. At around 12:30 a.m., the suspect used a fire escape to climb up to a third-floor apartment near East Tremont and Thieriot Avenues, police said.

Once on the third floor fire escape, police say he climbed through a window into a 28-year-old woman’s bedroom.

The woman turned over $400, the NYPD said.

Then the suspect raped her.

You can see the new surveillance video above. Previous surveillance video of the suspect below:

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.

Police believe the same suspect also sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman last November, again using the fire escape to get to his victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA for SPanish. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.