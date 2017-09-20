Coastal Flood Concerns In New Jersey, Long Island As Jose Weakens

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Coastal flood advisories remain in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as Hurricane Jose weakens to a tropical storm, but continues to churn in the Atlantic.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory until noon Wednesday for Nassau County’s South Shore bays and Suffolk’s shores, except western areas of Suffolk.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on 100 members of the National Guard to patrol eastern Suffolk County, where state officials have set up a storm response command post.

In New Jersey, the National Weather Service issued coastal flood advisories and warned of rip currents on Wednesday.

Minor coastal flooding is expected during Wednesday morning’s high tide, including on local roadways. Breaking waves are expected to be four to six feet along the coast. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to continue for several days.

In Manasquan on Tuesday, a boat nearly lost control nearly crashing into the rocks due to strong waves coming in to the inlet.

Jose was downgraded to a tropical storm late Tuesday night as its top winds decreased to about 70 mph and is expected to weaken more over the next two days.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)