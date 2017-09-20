Sundown Marks Start Of Rosh Hashanah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sundown tonight marks the start of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah.
The holiday will be observed in synagogues across the Tri-State area with services that include the blowing of the shofar, a trumpet made from a ram’s horn. It’s meant to awaken a sense of purpose.
Torah scrolls are covered in white for the high holiday season.
The traditions extend into the Rosh Hashanah meal.
One tradition is eating apples and honey, signifying the new year will be a sweet one.
Rosh Hashanah lasts until sundown on Friday.
It marks the start of the High Holidays which culminate with Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, next week.