Tracking Jose: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | Tracking Maria: Storm Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Sundown Marks Start Of Rosh Hashanah

Filed Under: Rosh Hashanah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sundown tonight marks the start of the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah.

The holiday will be observed in synagogues across the Tri-State area with services that include the blowing of the shofar, a trumpet made from a ram’s horn. It’s meant to awaken a sense of purpose.

MORE: Where To Eat In NY During Rosh Hashanah

Torah scrolls are covered in white for the high holiday season.

The traditions extend into the Rosh Hashanah meal.

One tradition is eating apples and honey, signifying the new year will be a sweet one.

Rosh Hashanah lasts until sundown on Friday.

MORE: NY Rosh Hashanah/Yom Kippur Guide: Celebrating The High Holy Days

It marks the start of the High Holidays which culminate with Yom Kippur, the day of atonement, next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch