Equifax Directed Consumers To Fake Phishing Site On Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Credit monitoring company Equifax has reportedly been sending consumers to a fake website.
The company launched the official website EquifaxSecurity2017.com, where people can check to see if their personal information may have been stolen in a massive hack.
But on its Twitter account, it directed consumers to “SecurityEquifax2017.com.”
The fake site was created by an outside software engineer.
Equifax deleted the tweets once it realized the mistake.
The phishing site got about 200,000 hits before browsers had it blacklisted and the creator took it down, CBS2 reported.
Earlier this month, the company revealed it had been hit by a high-tech heist that exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.
Equifax, one of the nation’s three major credit reporting bureaus, is offering one year of free credit monitoring.
But experts caution the Equifax breach could have a ripple effect for years to come.