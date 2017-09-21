Maria Regains Major Hurricane Status After Devastating Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria regained its major hurricane status, rising back to a Category 3 storm early Thursday, after leaving a path of destruction in Puerto Rico.

An update from the Miami-based center says maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph with higher gusts.

Maria’s fierce core was centered about 55 miles northeast of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. It will continue to move away from Puerto Rico during the next several hours and then pass offshore of the northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday. Maria should then move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas tonight and Friday.

The powerful winds Wednesday, pounding rain and a ferocious storm surge was unlike anything Puerto Rico has seen in more than 80 years.

“It sounds like a woman screaming at the top of her lungs,” one resident said. “A very high pitched squealing sound.”

The storm left some streets with water that was chest deep, roads impassible and homes, like Eva Herrara’s, destroyed.

“What’s lost is lost.” she said. “You just have to put faith in God.”

Before taking aim at Puerto Rico, the wrath of Maria pounded islands of Dominica and St. Croix.

In the Dominican Republic, people there prepared for Maria Wednesday as the storm makes its way toward them.

Here in New York, those with loved ones on the islands effected wait helplessly. With no power in Puerto Rico, most here still waiting for word.

“We’re worried right now to say the least,” said East Harlem resident Dannielin Arias. “Nail biting, anxious, scared.”

For the third time in just a few weeks, New York City’s urban search and rescue team, highly-trained members from the NYPD and FDNY, are heading to the Caribbean to do what they can to help.

The governor of Puerto Rico has asked President Donald Trump to declare it a disaster zone to help speed up federal aid.

Trump has declared a major disaster in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Maria hit, making federal funding available to people on the island of St. Croix.

