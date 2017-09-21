Rescue Efforts Continue As Death Toll In Mexico Earthquake Rises To 245

MEXICO CITY (CBSNewYork) — Rescuers in Mexico are working around the clock in an effort to free earthquake survivors still trapped under the rubble of crumbled buildings and homes.
At least 245 people have been killed with more than 2,000 hurt by the magnitude 7.1 quake. Rescue workers are carefully searching the debris for survivors all throughout the region.
In Mexico City, a little girl is alive but still stuck under the rubble of what used to be her school. She has been wiggling her fingers as crews have been trying to reach her all night.
One rescuer told a reporter their cameras show two other children inside.
Dramatic video from earlier in the day showed two students being pulled to safety through cracks in the debris. The school crumbled Tuesday during the massive earthquake, killing more than two dozen, mostly children. A few are still unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, power is now restored for the nearly 4 million people who lost it during the earthquake.
The tragedy has also moved Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto to declare three days of national mourning.