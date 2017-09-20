Death Toll In Mexico Earthquake Rises Above 200

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search for survivors is underway in Mexico where the death toll from a devastating earthquake continues to rise.

The earthquake killed as many as 217 people and rescue efforts are underway with heavy machinery clearing debris, and emergency workers climbing into dangerous spots to save those who are trapped as precious time continues to pass.

Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake in central Mexico toppled dozens of buildings, including a school in the capital of Mexico City. Swaying from the tremors caused explosions, power outages and desperation.

One man could be seen tying the names of the missing onto a light pole as hundreds crowded the streets out of fear their building would fall next, while others crouched into tight hallways to wait out the rolling tremors.

There have been success stories through the back-breaking, emotionally draining work.

One young boy was rescued from his toppled school, but sadly many of his classmates are still missing.

In Mexico City, which is 75 miles from the epicenter of the earthquake in Puebla, 22 children were killed in a school collapse. According to the mayor, 44 buildings fell in Mexcio City alone.

As rescue efforts continue, time is running short to save the trapped.

“Our priority at this moment is to continue with the rescue of those who are trapped and to give medical attention to those who are injured,” Mexican President Enrique Pena-Nieto said.

Presdient Donald Trump tweeted his support.

“God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you,” Trump said.

Sadly, the natural disaster happened on the anniversary of an earthquake which killed thousands of Mexican people 32 years ago.

Many buildings hold earthquake drills each anniversary that officials say have helped save lives.