Calls Grow Louder For Extended Netting At Yankee Stadium After Foul Ball Strikes Toddler In Face

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Calls for additional protective netting at Yankee Stadium are coming from the players themselves after a hard-hit, line-drive foul ball struck a little girl in the face Wednesday.

The toddler was rushed to Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in Washington Heights, where she was still under observation Thursday. Outside the hospital, family members did not provide an update on the girl’s condition, but they asked that everyone keep her in their prayers, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

It was heart-stopping for everyone in the stadium.

Players were on the field praying, tears welling in some of their eyes. Fans rushed to help the injured toddler sitting along the third-base line at the Yankees-Twins game.

The foul ball shot off the bat of Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier at more than 100 miles per hour, hitting the little girl with curly blonde hair. Her face was covered by a man rushing to get her help.

Fans and players alike were stunned.

“We were just really concerned for a child,” said Samantha Watts, a Yankees fan.

After four minutes, play continued. But Frazier was still shaken in the locker room after the game.

“I thought of my kids, you know?” Frazier said. “I have two kids under 3 years old, and I just hope she’s all right.”

The issue now is safety. It was the second time this year a child sitting along the base line was injured. In May, a boy was hit by piece of a shattered bat.

Yankee Stadium only has protective netting between the dugouts behind home plate.

Over at Citi Field, the Mets extended their protective netting earlier this year to stretch down the first- and third-base lines all the way to the middle of the outfield

Minnesota Twins player Brian Dozier got emotional about the issue after the game.

“I don’t care about the damn view of the fan or what. It’s all about safety,” he said. “I still have a knot in my stomach. I don’t know if you guys saw it, but we need nets, or don’t put kids down there.”

Miami attorney Jack Herskowitz, author of “Danger at the Ballpark,” said that, under the 1913 “baseball rule,” organizations are protected from liability despite frequent accidents.

“There are more fans injured in the stands than there are batters hit in the batter’s box in a given year,” said Herskowitz, a professor at Miami Dade College.

Major League Baseball does not even mandate protective netting behind home plate. About one-third of the teams have extended netting.

The Yankees organization says it’s “seriously exploring” the idea of extending their netting for the 2018 season.