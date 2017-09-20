Young Fan Carried Out Of Yankee Stadium Stands After Being Struck By Line Drive

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young girl was carried out of the Yankee Stadium stands Wednesday after being struck by a line-drive foul ball.

The incident happened in the bottom of the fifth inning when Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier sent a hard-hit foul ball into the seats near the third-base dugout. A fan sitting next to the child immediately signaled for medical attention.

The game was delayed several minutes, and players on both teams appeared shaken by what they had just seen. Frazier dropped to one knee and hung his head. Yankees designated hitter Matt Holliday had tears in his eyes, the New York Post reported.

The Yankees released a statement saying: “The child who was struck with a batted ball today was given first aid at the ballpark and is receiving medical attention at an area hospital. The federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, prevents the team from giving more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Mike Berardino, who covers the visiting Minnesota Twins for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, tweeted that the child appeared responsive and that another fan who had been sitting near her gave a thumb’s-up to Frazier.

Child appeared responsive as an older gentleman carried the child out of view. A fan seated nearby gave thumb's up in Frazier direction. — Mike Berardino (@MikeBerardino) September 20, 2017

Play resumed after the fan was carried out. The Yankees went on to win 11-3.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said after the game he was told the girl was “OK.”

“They told us it hit a little girl in the mouth,” he told reporters. “We got a report that she’s OK. Obviously, you could see the concern on everyone in the ballpark — the players, the umpires, the fans. And it’s disturbing when it happens, and it’s hard for a player when it happens.”

This is at least the third scare involving a foul ball at Yankee Stadium this season. In July, a fan was hit in the head by an Aaron Judge foul ball. In May, a young boy was left bloodied after being struck by a broken bat at Yankee Stadium.

City Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr. has called on the Yankees to extend protective netting at the stadium, a move the team has said it is exploring.

“You hate to see anyone get hit like that,” Girardi said. “I don’t know, if the netting’s expanded, if they still don’t get hit. How far does it go? That’s something up above that they make the decisions on. But it’s sad. … I’ve seen it as a catcher. When I caught in Chicago, I saw someone get hit seriously. It’s something that I think everyone’s looking into.”

The Mets installed additional netting at Citi Field in July. It now goes down the first- and third-base lines and all the way to the middle of the outfield.