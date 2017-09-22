WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Delivers The Friday Goods

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Chris Lopresti finished off the work week strong with another informative and entertaining update.
Sitting in for Jerry Recco, “C-Lo” did his best to describe what was an incredible Thursday night game between the Rams and 49ers, and then bounced around the rest of the sports world as only a man of his talents can.
The Yankees and Mets were both off on Thursday, but C-Lo talked about what’s on tap for both this weekend, and co-host Jerry suggested the Amazins’ look to a very familiar face if Terry Collins doesn’t return.
And, oh yeah, happy birthday, Al!
Have a listen.