Department Of Energy Assessing Puerto Rico’s Power Grid Damage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNewYork/AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says initial damage assessments and power restoration efforts have begun on Puerto Rico after it was battered by Hurricane Maria.

The agency said Sunday that it is coordinating with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, FEMA and a team from the New York Power Authority, including the use of drones and helicopters. Restoration efforts to some critical facilities are underway.

An eight-member team from the Energy Department’s Western Area Power Authority that was deployed to Puerto Rico ahead of the storm and assisted with initial damage assessments has been redeployed to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Energy Department says additional DOE responders are prepared to deploy to Puerto Rico and will do so as soon as transportation can be arranged.

Eighty percent of the island’s cellphone towers were damaged by the storm, leaving residents still scrambling to contact loved ones and across the island, there are mile-long lines with people waiting to buy fuel.

Meanwhile, New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez has been named by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to co-chair a state effort to support Puerto Rico’s recovery.

“For New Yorkers, Puerto Ricans are family – for some figuratively and, for many of us, literally,” Velazquez said. “New Yorkers take care of their family.”

She says that she and others in the New York congressional delegation will be advocating for federal funding to swiftly repair and rebuild Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, help small businesses recover and address other problems.

