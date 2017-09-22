Cuomo Leading Delegation To Puerto Rico To Assist With Hurricane Maria Recovery Efforts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to travel to Puerto Rico with emergency response officials Friday to help out with recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

The governor said Thursday that New York will also be delivering emergency supplies on a plane donated by JetBlue and providing specialists to help repair the island’s devastated power structure.

The New York Power Authority is also sending 10 engineers, planners, technical supervisors and translators, along with drones and two drone pilots from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

“We are sending requested resources and personnel to help the island rebuild, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with the Puerto Rican community in their time of need,” the governor said in a statement.

Cuomo also ordered the New York Army National Guard to be on standby to assist in the coming days.

The devastation hits home for 700,000 New Yorkers. A New York City emergency management team and urban search and rescue task force will also be working alongside the National Guard.

“New York City stands with you and we will be there to help,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Two-thirds of Puerto Rico have been declared disaster zones in the wake of Maria. Rescuers have transported victims to safety on the back of flatbed trucks.

The people of Toa Baja waded through water with what’s left of their belongings. The entire town is without power and 80 percent of the island has no electricity.

In the city of Cantano, neighbors used a kayak to rescue a 91-year-old neighbor trapped in his home.

At a shelter, people check a list of names hoping to find their family members.

“Puerto Rico was absolutely obliterated,” President Donald Trump said Thursday. “Their electrical grid is totally destroyed, and so many other things, so we are starting the process now and we’ll work with the governor and people of Puerto Rico.”

The eye of the storm was nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday.

