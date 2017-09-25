It’s Official: Knicks Announce Carmelo Anthony Trade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Carmelo Anthony is officially no longer a Knick.

The Knicks on Monday announced the trade sending the 10-time All-Star to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for small forward Doug McDermott, center Enes Kanter and a second-round draft pick in 2018. The trade was widely reported Saturday.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks Didn’t Get Fair Value For Melo, But That Was To Be Expected

“This is a deal we feel works for both this franchise and Carmelo,” team president Steve Mills said in a news release. “We thank him for his seven seasons in a Knicks uniform and all that he accomplished off the court for the City of New York by using his platform to address social issues. We will continue to focus on this team looking forward towards the immediate and long-term future. As we have said recently, this is a new beginning for the New York Knicks.”

McDermott, 25, played in 66 games for the Bulls and Thunder last season, starting five. He averaged 9.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Kanter, also 25, came off the bench in all 72 games he played with Oklahoma City last season. He averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

“We acquired two 25-year-old players in this deal that we can develop, while sticking with our overall strategy of emphasizing youth and athleticism,” new Knicks general manager Scott Perry said. “With this trade, we have added scoring and aggressiveness to our frontcourt, and bolstered the team’s perimeter shooting. We are glad to have finalized a trade that made sense for all of us.”

Anthony will see his old teammates soon: The Knicks open the regular season at Oklahoma City on Oct. 19.

LISTEN: ‘City Game’ Podcast: Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony Trade

Former team president Phil Jackson spent the latter part of his time in New York making it clear he wanted to move Anthony. But a deal was difficult because the 33-year-old forward has two years and about $54 million left on his contract, along with the ability to decline any trade.

He had long maintained that he wanted to stay in New York, but the constant losing and a chance to play with a talented lineup convinced him it was finally time to go.

After making the postseason each of his first 10 seasons, he has been on the sidelines the last four years and said at the end of last season his priority was a chance to win. He wouldn’t have that in New York, where the Knicks are emphasizing youth and have little proven talent with which to surround Anthony.

But he is close with Westbrook and George and should fit in nicely. He can possibly settle into the spot-up shooter role he’s played in the Olympics, where he’s won a record three gold medals and is the career scoring leader for the U.S. men.

The trade ends an unfulfilling 6 1/2-year run in New York for Anthony, where he could never shake his reputation of an elite scorer who can’t carry a team to a ring. The Knicks made the playoffs his first three seasons and reached the second round in 2013, when Anthony led the league with 28.7 points per game. But after that they never seriously proved they could do anything consistently beyond make headlines.

And Anthony was right in the middle of that, with constant trade speculation after Jackson’s criticism of Anthony’s game. Jackson and the Knicks parted ways in June and though the Knicks kept looking, Mills and Perry told Anthony they wouldn’t accept a trade that would hinder their plans to rebuild through youth.

It didn’t help that Anthony had told the Knicks he would accept trades only to Houston and Cleveland, but a deal was finally found when he agreed to add Oklahoma City to his list of destinations.

Anthony moved into the top 25 on the NBA’s career scoring list last season, and maybe the Thunder can help him reach elusive team success.

Jackson noted that the Knicks hadn’t been able to win with Anthony, though one division title and three playoff berths give Anthony the best resume of anyone who played for the team in the 21st century.

He had higher aspirations when he pushed Denver to trade him to New York in 2010, a deal that finally went through in February 2011. But the Knicks gave up much of their young talent and future assets to get him, hindering their ability to fortify the team around their leading scorer in recent years.

Anthony averaged 22.4 points last season and made his 10th All-Star Game, though that was the second straight season he finished well off his career average of 24.8 per game.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)