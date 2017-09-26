TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck Fire Causes Major Problems On George Washington Bridge | Traffic 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bronx Man Faces Murder Charges In Ex-Wife’s Stabbing Death

Filed Under: Adalgisa Degaro, fatal stabbing, The Bronx, Victor Garo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a 50-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife on a Bronx street corner in broad daylight.

Adalgisa Degaro, 44, was stabbed multiple times near the corner of Jackson Avenue and Home Street in the Morrisania section of the borough at about 8 a.m. Monday.

She was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her ex-husband, Victor Garo, was arrested late Monday night and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD announced early Tuesday morning.

Police said there was no history of domestic violence between the woman and her ex-husband.

