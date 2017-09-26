Bronx Man Faces Murder Charges In Ex-Wife’s Stabbing Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a 50-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife on a Bronx street corner in broad daylight.
Adalgisa Degaro, 44, was stabbed multiple times near the corner of Jackson Avenue and Home Street in the Morrisania section of the borough at about 8 a.m. Monday.
She was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her ex-husband, Victor Garo, was arrested late Monday night and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD announced early Tuesday morning.
Police said there was no history of domestic violence between the woman and her ex-husband.