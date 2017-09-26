‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Draw Vs. Houston Plus Playoff Talk

Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s 1-1 tie Saturday against the Houston Dynamo — the home game on the road in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The guys also talk about the playoff situation around the entire league. Also, more VAR (video assistant referee) discussion — the boys have differing opinions on its use.

NYCFC vs. Houston Dynamo

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) grabs the loose ball against Houston Dynamo forward Vicente Sanchez (10) in the first half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, on Sept. 23, 2017. (Photo by David Butler II/USA Today)

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

