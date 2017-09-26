Yonkers Police Officer Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Face

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer is in serious condition Tuesday after being shot in the face while responding to a call about a suspicious car in Yonkers.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday near Rumsey Road and Park Hill Avenue. The officer and her partner responding to a call in the neighborhood.

“We received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle occupied by two males that were acting suspicious,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said. “The radio car was dispatched. As they approached the car, they immediately caught gunfire.”

Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the female officer once in the jaw. Officers returned fire.

“We have an officer shot in the face,” another officer is heard saying on radio transmissions from Broadcastify.com. “Armored truck or something to come get this officer out. She’s shot in the face, we’re right behind the suspect. We’re pinned down.”

In cellphone video from the scene, you can hear the officers shout before shots ring out, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“Rapid fire, a lot of them, over 20, 30 maybe,” said neighbor Tina D’Amato. “Within two of three minutes, a whole host of police officers were here.”

Both suspects were taken into custody, one with gunshot wounds who was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The officer was also taken to the hospital. Based on the magnitude of the firefight, the police commissioner says she was fortunate.

“This could have been much worse,” Gardner said. “Thank God the officer did not sustain a life-threatening injury. She was struck, she’s in serious but stable condition. Thank God she’s going to be OK.”

The officer is still at Jacobi Hospital recovering.

Yonkers police say investigators recovered a gun at the scene. One suspect is still in hospital. Charges are pending for both men in custody.