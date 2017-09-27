Father Shot And Killed In Front Of Teen Son In The Bronx

Filed Under: Bronx, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a father was shot and killed in front of his son near his home in the Bronx

It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Strong Street in the Kingsbridge section.

Investigators say 39-year-old Pedro Almonte Sanchez was standing outside of his white SUV with his 15-year-old son nearby when a group of people on bicycles came by and gunfire erupted.

Sanchez was hit by a bullet in the back of the head, police said. He collapsed and died. A 25-year-old man was also grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

Police say it’s not clear who the intended target was, but sources say that Sanchez’s son had a dispute with possible gang members earlier in the day, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Authorities have Strong Street taped off as they continue to investigate.

 

