Trump Waives Cargo Restrictions To Speed Help To Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships’ transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday on Twitter that President Donald Trump had “authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico.”

She said Trump was responding to a request from the governor and it “will go into effect immediately.”

The Jones Act is a little-known federal law that prohibits foreign-flagged ships from shuttling goods between U.S. ports.

Republicans and Democrats have pushed Trump to waive the Jones Act, saying it could help get desperately needed supplies delivered to the island more quickly and at less cost.

Meanwhile, a FEMA shipment arrived with food and water about 50 miles south of San Juan on Wednesday. There are 20 helicopters bringing supplies to the island.

But patience is in short supply for cash as well. Residents have had to wait in long lines at scattered ATMs or the few banks that remain open and even those are operating with reduced hours.

Finding fuel to get to the help has also been a mess with lines to buy gasoline stretching for miles. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud says supplies for half a million people are still sitting at the port because they are no trucks to pick them up.

Looting has also become a problem. Dozens of people were caught on surveillance video breaking into a grocery store and stealing items.

